LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

ARCHIVO - La presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, y su esposo Paul Pelosi...
ARCHIVO - La presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, y su esposo Paul Pelosi arriban a un evento del Departamento de Estado en el Kennedy Center de Washington, 7 de diciembre de 2019. (AP Foto/Kevin Wolf, Archivo)(Kevin Wolf | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple’s San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

The person was not authorized to publicly discuss the Pelosi case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday.

The attack on Democratic leader’s 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, less than two weeks before before the Nov. 8 election that will determine control of Congress was a jarring reminder of the nation’s toxic political climate.

Police said the suspect, identified as David DePape, 42, confronted Paul Pelosi in the family’s Pacific Heights home early Friday and, the AP has reported, demanded to know, “Where is Nancy?”

The two men struggled over a hammer before officers responding to a 911 call to the home saw DePape strike Paul Pelosi at least once, police said. DePape was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary. He is expected to be arraigned early in the coming week.

Eerie echoes of the Jan. 6 riot were apparent in the Paul Pelosi assault.

Rioters who swarmed the Capitol trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump roamed the halls and shouted loud calls demanding “Where’s Nancy?” Some in the siege were seen inside the Capitol carrying zip ties.

The violent attack on a congressional leader’s family comes as threats to lawmakers and other political officials are at all-time highs today.

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington when he husband was attacked. She soon returned to San Francisco, where he husband was hospitalized. He had surgery for a skull fracture, and suffered other injuries to his arms and hands, her office said.

“Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop,” she said in a letter late Saturday to colleagues. “We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving.”

Paul Pelosi remains hospitalized and “continues to improve,” she told colleagues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue...
Fire at Birmingham Burger King under investigation
Homewood Police on the scene at the CVS in Homewood after a shooting that left one victim in...
UPDATE: Victim dies after being shot at CVS Pharmacy
Birmingham man sentenced 10 years for possession with intent to distribute
Broom's Barber & Style Shop.
Man shot inside Birmingham barbershop
Source: WBRC video
Pedestrian struck outside Oxford football stadium

Latest News

A Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a...
Concerns rise as Russia resumes grain blockade of Ukraine
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell...
Michigan State president: Post-game melee ‘unacceptable’
This image from video shows the commotion outside a hospital where victims of a cable bridge...
At least 32 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse
Archivists discovered the oldest known map of the stars under a Christian manuscript.
Oldest map of the stars discovered under Christian manuscript