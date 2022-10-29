LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Zoo welcomes its first baby Francois’ langur

The Saint Louis Zoo announced the birth of a Francois’ langur.
The Saint Louis Zoo announced the birth of a Francois’ langur.(Saint Louis Zoo)
By Lucas Sellem and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - The Saint Louis Zoo has announced the birth of a Francois’ langur, an endangered species.

KMOV reports Rhubarb, a 1-month-old female, was born at the zoo on Sept. 30. to mom, Dolly, and dad, Deshi.

Officials said Rhubarb is the first Francois’ langur ever born at the Saint Louis Zoo.

“With this being our first langur birth here at the Saint Louis Zoo, Rhubarb has been a valuable addition to our langur troop,” said Ethan Riepl, a primate keeper.

According to the zoo, the Francois’ langur monkey species are born with bright orange hair. Adult female Francois’ langurs will assist in carrying for young langurs.

Zoo officials said Rhubarb and her mother required constant care and supplemental feedings due to health issues after birth.

The zoo’s primate keepers cared for Rhubarb until her mother was healthy enough to care for her independently.

“Dolly has been a phenomenal mother and, through the benefit of her having a great relationship with the keeper staff, has been incredibly accommodating to the supportive care,” Riepl said. “She deserves all the credit in the world for our success.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas James Robinson is being charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his...
Chilton Co. man facing manslaughter charge in shooting death of his brother
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get...
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, a few months after bathing for first time in decades
Birmingham Police on the scene of a homicide investigation.
32-year-old man shot, killed on 38th Ave. North in Birmingham
Police in Indiana say 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler is facing a burglary charge related to an...
Residents fight back, take down would-be robber in apartment break-in, police say

Latest News

WMC
Jerry Lee Lewis remembered by fellow musicians and rock stars
Walker County Sheriff’s Office gets new search and rescue technology
Walker County Sheriff’s Office gets new search and rescue technology
Lit on 8th hosted a day party ahead of Magic City Classic called Jack’n for Beats Klassic...
Birmingham buzzing ahead of Magic City Classic this weekend
Oxford Police respond to an accident involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Oxford on...
Pedestrian struck outside Oxford football stadium