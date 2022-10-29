Walker County Sheriff’s Office gets new search and rescue technology

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has a new tool to help in search and rescue cases. It’s a new $16,000 drone camera called the SkyDio X2E.

The department said it’s another set of eyes, but coming from the sky. The department already has a helicopter and aviation team, but they said this new drone can launch into the air in seconds, giving them a quicker picture of a scene.

“The drone is a little quicker,” Walker County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer TJ Armstrong said. “It doesn’t take as much time to get it out.”

It only takes seconds to launch, but immediately gives the Walker County Sheriff’s Office better visuals of a crime scene.

“There are a lot of rural areas in the county, a lot of areas that are sparsely populated, so having eyes in the air really allows us to see things we may not able to see with boots on the ground,” Armstrong said.

The department used to have to borrow drones from other agencies, but now, they have access to new technology in house.

“With the FLIR technology, which is thermal imaging, it allows us to seek after things that are hot and more heated than other items around it,” Armstrong said. “That allows us to find a person that is in the woods or a field, or even in darkness, that we may not be able to find normally.”

Armstrong said it’s features like that making it crucial in search and rescue cases.

“It can locate prison arrest escapees,” he said. “Collect evidence, photograph video, map crime scenes from the air above, and it can monitor the county jail and crowd control events.”

Armstrong said this is also helpful during a time the department is dealing with staffing shortages and a busy call volume.

“A lot of times we don’t have the manpower we would like to put boots on the ground and search for a missing child or person in a wooded area or something like that,” Armstrong said. “Having the drone really cuts back on that.”

The Cawaco Resource Conservation and Development Council approved grant funding for the search and rescue drone for the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

