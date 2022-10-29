LawCall
Prescription Drug Takeback Day

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHELBY CO, Ala. (WBRC) - An opportunity for anyone to clean out those cabinets and safely dispose of unused, unwanted or expired medications is taking place Saturday for Drug Take Back Day.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s office, in partnership with the US Drug Enforcement Administration, will be collecting any and all medications. They do this twice a year but saw a decline in participation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you missed the last couple of years, here is another opportunity to drop those medications off at four different locations in Shelby County.

Joe McGee, commander of Shelby County drug enforcement task force, said they are going to be at the Winn-Dixie in Chelsea, the Walmart in Alabaster, the Walmart in Pelham and the Graystone YMCA.

“If you don’t have the opportunity to make it tomorrow, we do have drug drop box locations all around Shelby County, they just need to follow us on social media,” McGee said.

McGee said in previous years they have had disposal weights up to 400 hundred pounds of medicine.

