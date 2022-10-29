LawCall
Pedestrian struck outside Oxford football stadium

Oxford Police respond to an accident involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Oxford on...
Oxford Police respond to an accident involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Oxford on Friday night.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) -A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday night outside of Lamar Field in Oxford.

Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge confirmed the accident happened on Highway 78 in Oxford between Stewart Street and Edmar Street.

The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center.

