Group of robbers targeting Hispanic victims in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are currently looking for a group of robbers targeting Hispanic victims. Police noticed a spike in these cases at the start of October and more victims are slowly coming forward.

There are now 41 different victims just this month and investigators say many of the them have been carrying large amounts of cash. The robbers also seem to think that their victims won’t turn to the police for help.

“Historically there has been some mistrust between the Hispanic community and the police where they believe that either nothing would happen or something would happen to them, like deportation,” said Birmingham Police Sergeant Monica Law.

BPD Investigators say they’re now working to correct that misconception and make sure these victims are only worried about their own safety.

“We have officers and detectives who are fluent Spanish speakers that can help break that language barrier which has previously existed,” Law said. “Also, we want them to know that, ultimately, their safety is our concern.”

One of the officers leading the investigation is a fluent Spanish speaker and has talked to several victims trying to get valuable information. Both she and the department are encouraging anyone impacted to share their story.

“We want them to come forward,” Law said. “We want them to be comfortable coming to us because, ultimately, their safety is our number one concern.”

Birmingham Police Department is now working to set up conversations with Hispanic speaking media outlets and stress that you need to remain aware of your surroundings as they work to bring the criminals to justice.

