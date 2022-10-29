FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain free morning, but wet weather returns later tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -We expect to remain rain free through most of the morning area wide although a few showers may move into West Alabama through the afternoon. Winds will be increasing through the day with east/southeasterly winds gusting up to 25-mph. An area of low pressure will lift across the area bringing widespread rain and a few thunderstorms later tonight and into the morning tomorrow.

As the low lifts north, dry conditions will return next week although another weather disturbance could bring a few showers into the area for the second half of the upcoming week, but for the most part rain chances appear limited with this system. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 70-75-degree rang with weekend overnight lows of 55-60.

Meanwhile in The Tropics, The National Hurricane Center reports a broad area of low pressure over the eastern Caribbean Sea continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms extending from the Windward Islands west-northwest. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development over the next few days, and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week while the disturbance moves slowly west-northwest over the Central Caribbean Sea. Locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through this weekend. There is a 70% chance for this system to develop into a named storm over the next five days. Another system in the Atlantic nearer Bermuda only shows a 20% chance for development.

However, if you are planning travel to the Gulf Coast, there is a High Rip Current Risk through the weekend.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.