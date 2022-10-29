Fire at Birmingham Burger King under investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue West.

Authorities say flames were coming from the roof when they arrived on the scene.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

