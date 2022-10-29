LawCall
Fire at Birmingham Burger King under investigation

Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue...
Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue West.(Birmingham Fire Rescue)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue West.

Authorities say flames were coming from the roof when they arrived on the scene.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

