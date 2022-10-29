LawCall
Birmingham Fire responds to house fire in Ensley

Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire on 30th Street in Ensley on Saturday.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire on 30th Street in Ensley on Saturday.(Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in Ensley on Saturday.

Heavy fire and smoke were present when crews arrived at the residence on the 500 block of 30th Street.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported at the scene. Birmingham Fire said the incident is under investigation.

