Birmingham buzzing ahead of Magic City Classic this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tens of thousands of people are in town for the 81st Magic City Classic this weekend and many are gearing up days in advance to start the party early.

The Magic City Classic is the largest Historically Black College and University football game in the country. The Alabama State Hornets and Alabama A&M Bulldogs are taking to the field Saturday, but festivities started at the beginning of the week.

“My voice is already gone from the excitement,” said Tanika Harrell, an ASU fan. “We’ve been hanging out, celebrating since Monday and today is Friday so -- my God!”

Several parties were held on Friday including one at Lit on 8th called the Jack’n For Beats Klassic Kick-Off.

“The Jack’n For Beats trailer is a mobile karaoke studio that Jack Daniels takes all over the country,” explained Valerie Wray, the Jack’n For Beats Experiential Director. People were invited to choose a favorite song and sing for the crowd!

Marvin Spencer with Lit on 8th says the economic impact from the Magic City Classic is huge.

“We’ve got a lot of traffic that’s moving from the hotels down to the stadium,” he added. “You know, before the Classic it could be a little slow sometimes but during Classic, you see everybody: old friends, old college mates. Everybody kind of gets together to have a good time.”

“Just a good opportunity for the city as a whole. Birmingham is the Magic City so we’re showing the magic that we can!” said Gregory Freeman, a spirit specialist with Johnson Brothers.

Several people in attendance at the party were representing their team, including Keith and Keisha Rice who are rooting for AAMU.

“If this is your first experience, I say wear some comfortable shoes,” said Keith. “Get out to Legion Field early so you can enjoy all the tailgating and all the festivities before kickoff. Be ready to meet a lot of good people from the great state of Alabama!”

It’s not too late to get your tickets for the big game. They are on sale now through halftime.

