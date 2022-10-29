LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Auburn falls at home to Arkansas 41-27

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) scrambles for yardage against Arkansas during the first...
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) scrambles for yardage against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers suffered their fourth consecutive loss Saturday in a matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

After seven plays and 18 yards, Auburn was first to add points in the game. Kicker Anders Carson scored a 46-yard field goal with 5:55 remaining in the first quarter.

The Razorbacks answered that score as quarterback KJ Jefferson rushed up the middle for a one-yard TD, after eight plays and 75 yards.

With 10:27 left in the second quarter, Jefferson scored another touchdown for Arkansas and extended their lead over Auburn.

But the Tigers responded with 41-yard TD from running back Tank Bigsby, with 3:43 left in the first quarter.

Both teams went on to score field goals before the end of the first half, with Arkansas leading 17-13.

Arkansas added the only points of the third quarter, scoring two touchdowns. The Razorbacks led the Tigers 31-13 by the end of the quarter.

The Razorbacks scored their third straight touchdown with 7:35 left in the game.

Auburn scored its second touchdown of the game with 5:28 remaining to play, as they continued to trail Arkansas.

With under two minutes in the game, the Razorbacks scored a 37-yard field goal.

Auburn squeezed in another TD with only four seconds in the game.

The Razorbacks went on to defeat the Tigers 41-27.

Auburn has now dropped to 3-5 for the season. They will play Mississippi State in Starkville next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broom's Barber & Style Shop.
Man shot inside Birmingham barbershop
Police in Indiana say 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler is facing a burglary charge related to an...
Residents fight back, take down would-be robber in apartment break-in, police say
Birmingham man sentenced 10 years for possession with intent to distribute
Brannon Woodrow Cockerham
Sylacauga High School teacher arrested for having sex with student
Oxford Police respond to an accident involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Oxford on...
Pedestrian struck outside Oxford football stadium

Latest News

Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in...
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week, ranked sixth in the nation with a...
Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban says The Tide will work to improve during its bye week
Alabama runningback Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs into the endzone against Mississippi State at...
‘Bama rebounds with big win over Mississippi State
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan