Undisclosed Trauma: Suicide - Mass shootings, mass trauma

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this episode of Undisclosed Trauma with Toi Thornton, we speak with a survivor of the Highlands Ranch STEM School shooting that happened in 2019 in Douglas County, Colorado.

Our guest, Michelle Essary, has since moved to Alabama with her family. This episode is more like a conversation turned into a therapy session for anyone coping with mass shooting trauma, as Michelle is also a Licensed Professional Counselor Counselor and Neurofeedback Specialist. She has opened her own clinic in Hoover called Full Well Counseling and Neurofeedback.

We discuss the mass trauma caused by mass shootings that effect people everywhere who may not have been directly impacted by it. Michelle also shares her story as she and her son were both in the Highlands Ranch STEM school when the shooting happened.

