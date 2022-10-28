LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tuscaloosa Co. man leaves home to help Ukrainian refugees

By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Krakow, Poland, is a mighty long way from Tuscaloosa County, but the distance didn’t stop George Berry from packing up and flying there to help refugees from Ukraine.

Berry recently retired and just felt the nudge to go make a difference for the Ukrainians. Berry says he came across the Norwegian group called A Drop In The Ocean, a organization that focuses on immigrant refugees. Berry says he’ll first fly to Romania and then Krakow, where he will doing a variety of jobs to help Ukrainians who fled the war with Russia. We caught up with Berry before he took off Friday, Oct. 28, in Tuscaloosa.

“I would be working with the clothing. They’re coming out of there with what they have in their hands. They do a lot of different things like language skills, IT skills - even doing laundry for the people,” said Berry.

Berry says he’ll stay for about five weeks.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas James Robinson is being charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his...
Chilton Co. man facing manslaughter charge in shooting death of his brother
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get...
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, a few months after bathing for first time in decades
Birmingham Police on the scene of a homicide investigation.
32-year-old man shot, killed on 38th Ave. North in Birmingham
Police in Indiana say 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler is facing a burglary charge related to an...
Residents fight back, take down would-be robber in apartment break-in, police say

Latest News

Barber and beauty shops were full Friday with people getting new haircuts and styles for the...
Magic City Classic fans want to make sure they’re looking their best this weekend
Trick-or-treaters in Lubbock
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office offers Halloween safety tips
Source: WBRC video
Flu hits three Hale County schools, moving them to remote learning
Source: WBRC video
Group of robbers targeting Hispanic community