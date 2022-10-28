Tuscaloosa Co. man leaves home to help Ukrainian refugees

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Krakow, Poland, is a mighty long way from Tuscaloosa County, but the distance didn’t stop George Berry from packing up and flying there to help refugees from Ukraine.

Berry recently retired and just felt the nudge to go make a difference for the Ukrainians. Berry says he came across the Norwegian group called A Drop In The Ocean, a organization that focuses on immigrant refugees. Berry says he’ll first fly to Romania and then Krakow, where he will doing a variety of jobs to help Ukrainians who fled the war with Russia. We caught up with Berry before he took off Friday, Oct. 28, in Tuscaloosa.

“I would be working with the clothing. They’re coming out of there with what they have in their hands. They do a lot of different things like language skills, IT skills - even doing laundry for the people,” said Berry.

Berry says he’ll stay for about five weeks.

