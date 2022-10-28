Sylacauga High School employee under investigation for inappropriate conduct

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A school employee is under investigation in Talladega Co. after engaging in inappropriate conduct according to jail records and Sylacauga school administrators.

Sylacauga High School released the following statement:

“On October 27, administrators of Sylacauga City Schools were made aware of the alleged inappropriate conduct of an employee. Conduct of this nature is not condoned and the employee was removed from campus and placed on administrative leave. While the Sylacauga Police Department investigates this situation, an internal investigation by Sylacauga City Schools also is underway. Because of these active investigations, we are unable to make further comments.”

