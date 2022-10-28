Star JSU volleyball player comes back from knee injury in a big way

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Once at the top of her game, Jacksonville State University volleyball’s number nine was set for a comeback.

“It was August 31st, which was my birthday,” JSU redshirt sophomore Courtney Glotzbach said. “Last year, we were playing Chattanooga, and it was the second set, and I went up to hit the ball and I came down wrong.”

Four games into her sophomore year, a torn ACL ended Glotzbach’s season. But now in her third year with the program, the previous Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year wanted to get back to that level.

It’s all the star JSU volleyball could think about during her rehab. Head coach Todd Garvey knew if there was one person on the team who wouldn’t falter experiencing some adversity, it was Glotzbach.

“When she was told to put in two hours, she’d put in three,” Garvey said. “Mentally tough enough and disciplined enough to do it on the days that she doesn’t want to do it. I think that’s what might separate her and some other people is that she finds a way to get it done no matter how she’s feeling.”

Glotzbach was a part of the 2020 squad that captured its second straight OVC title. After a conference realignment to the ASUN, Glotzbach and the Gamecocks are poised for another postseason run this year. With just four losses on the season the star JSU volleyball player has her eyes on something much bigger than her own comeback, and that’s helping her team win more titles.

“She’s the type of person that’s never satisfied with just being OK,” Garvey said. “She wants to be great. So, I think she has the work ethic to back it up.”

