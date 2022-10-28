LawCall
Sideline Week 10 Schedule

WBRC Sideline
WBRC Sideline(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville at Oxford - Game of the Week

Thursday Games:

Fultondale at Mortimer Jordan

Hueytown at Gardendale

Springville at Pell City

Spain Park at Pelham

Friday Games:

Appalachian at Southeastern

Homewood at Jasper

St. Clair Co. at Dora

Piedmont at Sylacauga

Tuscaloosa at Brookwood

Meek at Oakman

Holt at Tuscaloosa Academy

Fayetteville at Holy Spirit

Etowah at Southside Gadsden

White Plains at Westbrook Christian

Hubbertville at Lynn

NFHS Network:

Cedar Bluff at Donoho

