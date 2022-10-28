LawCall
Shipt facing lawsuit for allegedly denying shoppers full-time benefits

Shipt is facing a lawsuit for allegedly "denying full-time workers basic employment rights," according to the D.C. Attorney General.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lawsuit was unveiled Thursday against Shipt for allegedly denying their workers full-time employee benefits.

The grocery delivery service is based in Birmingham and says their shoppers are independent contractors.

The District of Columbia’s Attorney General filed the lawsuit and the big question comes with the classification of these workers: are Shipt shoppers actual independent contractors or are they fulfilling full-time worker roles without the benefits?

“The difference between an independent contractor and a regular employee is pretty significant,” said Ken Riley, an attorney with Farris, Riley & Pitt.

He says independent contractors are just that: independent.

“They decide their own schedules,” said Riley. “They decide how they do their jobs. They decide when they do their jobs. They decide which equipment they use to do their jobs.”

He says they also don’t pay taxes the same way as a regular employee, nor do they get the same benefits, like paid time off or overtime.

“In this particular scenario, what the attorney is saying is, ‘OK, Shipt you’re exercising too much control over these independent contractors,” Riley explained. “You’re making them set aside a window that they’re supposed to be available just like a shift, but you’re not paying them for it. You’re not paying them to sit around and wait and you’re not going to pay them overtime if they work over.”

Riley says there could be Fair Labor Standards Act violations and wage violations.

WBRC FOX6 reached out to Shipt about the lawsuit and a spokesperson gave the following statement: “Shoppers with Shipt are independent contractors, and the flexibility that comes with being an independent contractor is the primary reason Shipt Shoppers choose to earn on our platform. We strongly disagree with the action taken by the Attorney General for the District, and we’ll continue advocating for Shoppers and the opportunity to earn flexible income across the D.C. area.”

“This could dramatically change not only the way that they do business, but whether or not they’re profitable and could sustain this business model over time,” said Riley.

He adds that Shipt could very well be in compliance with the law, we just don’t have all the facts at this point. Riley says lawsuits like this could take months or even years to develop.

