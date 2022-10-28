LawCall
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office offers Halloween safety tips

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some states require sex offenders keep their porch lights off on Halloween or attend meetings while children are trick-or-treating, but not in Alabama. That’s why it’s important for parents to be mindful of which houses their kids are visiting

While the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is increasing patrols on Halloween night, they are encouraging parents to do some research before trick-or-treating. The sheriff’s office is recommending you plan your route ahead of time to make sure you don’t stop at the home of a registered sex offender.

Robin Turner, administration sergeant, said go to their website Shelbyso.com to see the latest information

“Follow the link to the sex offender registry,” Turner said. “It will give you real time up to date photos as well as their current addresses.”

Turner said deputies know where sex offenders live and are targeting enforcement on Halloween night.

“You can also go online and register to get alerts so anytime one moves into your area or neighborhood it will alert you,” Turner said.

Adult supervision is encouraged, especially with young children, and make sure to walk up to the door with your child.

The sheriff’s office also suggests heading out early and taking a flashlight or glowstick.

