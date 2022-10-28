LawCall
Road closures for Magic City Classic weekend

Road closures for MCC Weekend
Road closures for MCC Weekend
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Magic City Classic weekend is here!

The 81st Magic City Classic parade and game day events will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 as the Alabama A&M Bulldogs face the Alabama State University Hornets.

Several roads in the Birmingham area will be closed to accommodate the weekend’s activities. Closures are as follows:

Downtown during the parade

Closures begin at 2 a.m.

  • 6th Ave. North at 19th St. North through 24th St. North
  • 4th Ave. North at 16th St. North through Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd
  • 5th Ave. North at Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd
  • 7th Ave North at 13th St. North through 19th St. North
  • Closed to southbound traffic: Rev Abraham Wood Jr Blvd. at 11th St. North through 23rd St. North
  • 6th Ave. North at 12th St. N and 13th St. North (Closes at 5 a.m.)

Near and around Legion Field

Closures begin at 5 a.m.

  • Arkadelphia Road at 8th Court West
  • Arkadelphia Road at 8th Terrence West
  • Arkadelphia Road at 8th Ave. West
  • Arkadelphia Road at Graymont Ave.
  • 8th Ave. West at 1st St. West through Center St. This includes Jasper Road and 5th Place West. (Already closed)
  • Graymont Ave. West at Center St. through 7th St. West, including Jasper Road. (Already closed)
  • 6th Ave. North at 1st St. North through 7th St. North (Will close on Friday, Oct. 28 at 12 noon.

For more information on city road closures and traffic information tune into AM 1650 or text BHAMREADY to 888-777 for city updates.

