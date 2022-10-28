Pedestrian struck in Midfield

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway in Midfield after a pedestrian was hit by a car early Friday morning.

It happened in the 300 block of Woodward Rd. around 5 a.m.

Several police units responded to the scene.

No word on the condition of the victim.

