Man shot inside Birmingham barbershop

Broom's Barber & Style Shop.
Broom's Barber & Style Shop.(Source: Vincent Parker/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say shots were fired into Broom’s Barber & Style Shop on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28.

It occurred in the 500 block of Arkadelphia Road and 6th Avenue West around 2 p.m.

Police say a man was shot at the barbershop and later showed up at an emergency room.

Please check back for additional updates.

