Man shot inside Birmingham barbershop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say shots were fired into Broom’s Barber & Style Shop on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28.

It occurred in the 500 block of Arkadelphia Road and 6th Avenue West around 2 p.m.

Police say a man was shot at the barbershop and later showed up at an emergency room.

Please check back for additional updates.

Broom's Barber & Style Shop. (Source: Vincent Parker/WBRC)

