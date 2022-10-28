Man shot inside Birmingham barbershop
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say shots were fired into Broom’s Barber & Style Shop on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28.
It occurred in the 500 block of Arkadelphia Road and 6th Avenue West around 2 p.m.
Police say a man was shot at the barbershop and later showed up at an emergency room.
