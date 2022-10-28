Magic City Classic fans want to make sure they’re looking their best this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Barber and beauty shops were full Friday with people getting new haircuts and styles for the Magic City Classic.

They want to make sure they’re looking their best for the weekend’s events.

Nothing beats a fresh fade, new braids, a lock touch up, or a press and curl just before a big event.

And with people from all over the country here in Birmingham this weekend for the Magic City Classic, people want to make sure they’re bringing their A-game.

Bert Stewart had to wait to get in the chair, but he said Friday’s appointment was worth the wait.

“Well, just look at it. I think I need a haircut number one, but mainly because you’re among a lot of friends and so, you want to look your best and feel your best,” Stewart said.

And for Alabama A&M and ASU fans, the Magic City Classic is more than just a game.

It’s time to reunite with family and friends you may not have seen in a while.

Corey Etheridge said that’s why his shop was packed.

“Not only for us, but for other Black businesses as well for all over the city…and for us, for Black culture…everybody just come together, and we enjoy ourselves and have a good time,” Etheridge said.

Etheridge anticipates he’ll cut at least 20 clients Friday and is proud to have a hand in making people look good.

“Oh, we want you to look your best so you can have a pep in your step once you walk in the tailgate and the game,” Etheridge said.

“Oh, this is the Super Bowl of HBC schools, and we look forward to it every year.”

Wilma Moore also had her hands full getting clients ready.

She said the Friday before the Classic is just as busy as Christmas.

“Because it is a special event, and we always want to look our best and they’re going to make their way to get here and look their best on this weekend. If they don’t ever get their hair done, they’re going to get it done this weekend,” Moore explained.

Addie Roberts normally gets her hair done every other week but was determined to get in the chair this week.

When asked how she’d feel if she hadn’t gotten an appointment today…

“Devasted,” Roberts said. “I would have had to try to do my hair myself, but I would have made something happen,” she explained.

And fans said it’s not just their hair they’re concerned about this weekend, they also want their clothes to be on point saying the Classic is the place to see and be seen.

