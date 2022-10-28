Last day of tours at University of Alabama haunted museum

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is in the Halloween spirit with UA Museums hosting Halloween themed events all week.

Friday, October 28th is the last day that the University is hosting the “haunting at the museum.” The Gorgas House Museum is giving free haunted tours today at the oldest building on the UA campus.

Built in 1829, the house was originally the first dining hall on campus. It served several other purposes including a home to the Gorgas family, a family with strong ties to UA dating back to the 1870′s.

“They’re going to see and experience seasonally themed decorations, fantastic theatrical lighting, to kind of go along with that spooky themed Halloween ambiance and environment. And they’re going to hear the ghost stories and I don’t want to giveaway too much. You’ll about things moving around on their own, pieces falling over, the piano playing when nobody is around to play it,” said Brandon Thompson, the Director and Curator of Gorgas House Museum.

Tours are happening from 9am to noon. And again from 1pm to 430pm.

