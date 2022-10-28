LawCall
Jefferson County Sheriff using new drone tech to keep Magic City Classic attendees safe

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is now using state of the art drone technology to try and keep you safe.

Many of you attending the Magic City Classic will likely be caught on camera from above.

The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office says with this technology they will be able to keep a watchful eye from above, at all times.

“This is a Mavic 2 Pro Thermal E and the good thing about this one is you can operate it in low light situations. You got the ability to use the thermal, be able to view the thermal, and see heat signatures in the dark,” said Jefferson County Sheriff’s Drone Commander, Lieutenant Chuck Jaeger.

However, that is far from the only thing that makes this drone unique. It will actually be connected to the ground, at all times.

“One of the great things about a tethered drone system is sustainability, you can put it up in the air and as long as you have a power supply you can operate it indefinitely.”

That oddity for some allows for surveillance operations to last hours longer than the typical drone battery life.

“A normal flight by battery is usually going to be between twenty to twenty five minutes. That is a good long battery life. This one here shows we have been flying for now for 43 minutes so far and it’s just getting warmed up.”

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office now has seven different drones and Sheriff Pettway stresses he is excited to debut their newest one this week at the Classic to help ensure everyone’s safety

