LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Hoover Police increasing patrols for Halloween weekend

Trick-or-Treat
Trick-or-Treat(Pexels)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are increasing patrol officers this weekend and warning drivers to be careful on the streets.

Halloween isn’t until Monday, but police expect some trick-or-treaters to be out all weekend.

Hoover PD said officers will be monitoring traffic on Monday, October 31, in neighborhoods where there are trick-or-treaters, but there will also be officers around just for security.

If there isn’t an officer on your street, police said try and go in a group, stay in neighborhoods that are familiar to you and are well lit, and don’t let your children cross roads going house to house. Police said if you’re driving, try and avoid neighborhoods, or take it slow.

“Be extra patient,” Hoover Police Captain Keith Czeskleba said. “Be on the lookout for extra kids that may not be looking for cars driving down the road. Watch your speed as you travel through those neighborhoods.”

Czeskleba said they have heard from many neighborhoods about their trick-or-treating plans and know to send an officer there. You can contact the department if you want increased patrols.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas James Robinson is being charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his...
Chilton Co. man facing manslaughter charge in shooting death of his brother
Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale
Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale
39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton
Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home identified; woman arrested
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Suspect accused of murdering, dismembering girlfriend
Blount Co. Sheriff: Man allegedly stabbed girlfriend more than 100 times, dismembered her body

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
What you need to know before attending the Magic City Classic
Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office using new drone to keep you safe
Jefferson County Sheriff using new drone tech to keep Magic City Classic attendees safe
Shipt is facing a lawsuit for allegedly "denying full-time workers basic employment rights,"...
Shipt facing lawsuit for allegedly denying shoppers full-time benefits
Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale
ATM thefts up 10% nationwide, with thieves stealing one in Gardendale this week