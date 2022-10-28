Hoover Police increasing patrols for Halloween weekend

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are increasing patrol officers this weekend and warning drivers to be careful on the streets.

Halloween isn’t until Monday, but police expect some trick-or-treaters to be out all weekend.

Hoover PD said officers will be monitoring traffic on Monday, October 31, in neighborhoods where there are trick-or-treaters, but there will also be officers around just for security.

If there isn’t an officer on your street, police said try and go in a group, stay in neighborhoods that are familiar to you and are well lit, and don’t let your children cross roads going house to house. Police said if you’re driving, try and avoid neighborhoods, or take it slow.

“Be extra patient,” Hoover Police Captain Keith Czeskleba said. “Be on the lookout for extra kids that may not be looking for cars driving down the road. Watch your speed as you travel through those neighborhoods.”

Czeskleba said they have heard from many neighborhoods about their trick-or-treating plans and know to send an officer there. You can contact the department if you want increased patrols.

