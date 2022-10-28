LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Shaun

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Shaun, born December 2006, is a very playful and energetic child who is looking for a forever family. He enjoys the outdoors, school, video games, and going to amusement parks.

If he could plan a day, he would choose to go to Disney World. If granted three wishes, Shaun would choose a game system, a robot dog and a robot cat. When he grows up he wants to be a police officer because he likes police officers.

Shaun loves video games and playing with Legos. Shaun is eager to make friends and wants to be involved in age appropriate activities. He adapts quickly. He is well behaved in school so long as the teacher is able to redirect him and keep him focused. Shaun is very competitive and adaptable child. He needs a loving family that will be patient, attentive and show him unconditional love.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

