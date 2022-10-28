LawCall
Flu hits three Hale County schools, moving them to remote learning

By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Greensboro Elementary, Middle and High schools transitioned to remote learning Thursday and Friday because 26% of the students at these schools were out with the flu.

Hale County Schools Superintendent Michael Ryans says he felt he had no choice but to make this decision.

The student population for all of Hale County is around 2,300.

Superintendent Ryans says the students are learning remotely at various locations. During the virtual learning period, all three schools will get a thorough cleaning.

“Because we had attendance issues, but what was more concerning is the fact we had more students checking out with flu-like symptoms, so we felt there was a need to close the schools. We just want people to know that our custodial staff is working hard in the building and doing everything to get it sanitized so when those students return, we shouldn’t have those problems,” said Ryans.

Anything can change over the weekend, but as of now, the plan is to reopen the schools on Monday.

