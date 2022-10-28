Dry, partly cloudy afternoon with highs in the mid 70s

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Temps this morning are starting out in the 50s and into the 40s in a few places. Those temps are expected to rise into the 70s, with increasing clouds. The weather should be nice in the afternoon, with variably cloudy skies along with an east wind at 5 to 10 mph. The dry weather should continue through tonight, so you can expect more nice weather for high school football. Temperatures should drop into the 60s during the evening, with more clouds likely overnight. Lows should be in the 50s Saturday morning.

THE NEXT BIG THING will be a rainy setup for late Saturday late and into Sunday. Saturday will start off dry; however, showers will be increasing in the afternoon. We’re expecting dry weather for the Magic City Classic Parade, with a few spotty showers possible by the end of game in Birmingham; high temperatures near 74º across our area Saturday. Heavier rain, with some embedded storms, will gradually impact the area from west to east through Saturday night and into Sunday. We’re not seeing a big risk for any severe weather with this system, although any storms that develop could produce gusty winds and locally heavy rain. The upper-level storm system responsible for the wet weather will lift northeast on Sunday. So, we may experience some nice breaks by late afternoon and evening.

HALLOWEEN: Trailing energy behind the weekend system could produce some clouds…and a few showers on Monday morning; however, look for mainly dry and mild conditions for trick-or-treating Monday night.

Auburn fans can expect mainly dry weather for the game, with showers developing toward the end of the game and for the drive home. Also, look for just a few light showers in Boca Raton Florida for UAB fans traveling this weekend. We will have more specifics on the kickoff forecasts, plus updates on the tropics in First Alert Weather on WBRC Fox6 News.

We continue to track 1 tropical wave. The disturbance over the southwest Atlantic has only a 30% chance of tropical formation over the next 48 hours and the next 5 days. It is forecast to track northward with time.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.