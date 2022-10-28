COVID-19 hospitalizations decline as flu and RSV cases surge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors with UAB say we are in a pretty good place when it comes to COVID-19 as hospitalizations are continuing to decline. But at the same time, Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, Division of Infectious Diseases director, said they are keeping a close eye on variants that are popping up in southeast Asia.

“We’re always very concerned and worried about variants, not just that they can be more infectious like Omicron clearly was,” said Dr. Marrazzo. “Not just that they can cause more severe diseases like Delta clearly did, but also that they’re in a component of what we call immune evasion.”

These variants are considered different than what has been previously seen, meaning they’re not as responsive to immunity.

“Not to be fear-mongering at all. Just to tell people that we do have to be vigilant and vaccinate with the current booster that we have now that is targeted to that BA.4/.5 likely will help mitigate or help prevent the most sincere outcomes of COVID,” said Dr. Marrazzo.

The amount of people hospitalized for the flu right now is the same amount of those hospitalized for COVID-19 at UAB. Doctors said cases of the flu and RSV are on a steep upward surge. The amount of cases is abnormally high for this time of year.

Dr. Claudette Poole, associate program director of pediatric infectious diseases with UAB and Children’s of Alabama, said since many have not been out over the course of the pandemic, their bodies are not reacting to normal respiratory viruses that spread in the winter, especially in kids.

“We haven’t really seen it for the last two years so we’re playing a little bit of catch up,” said Dr. Poole.

Symptoms of RSV reflect those of the common cold. Dr. Poole said they can lead to other inflections.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.