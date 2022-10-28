LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Coldwater Elementary School closes due to rise in flu cases

Coldwater Elementary School
Coldwater Elementary School(Coldwater Elementary School/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to a substantial increase in flu cases among staff and students, Coldwater Elementary School will be transitioning to remote learning Monday, Oct. 31 through Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Oxford City School Superintendent Shannon Stanley released the following statement:

Due to the timing of this decision and the number of students absent, students will not bring home devices. Classroom teachers will prepare written work for students to complete during this time. Students who are not present today may pick up work located in the black newspaper stand near the front entrance of the school. Students will return on-campus on Thursday, November 3, 2022, on a regular schedule. Be assured that students’ academic achievement will not be negatively impacted by this transition. During the three days when students will not be on campus, Coldwater Elementary will undergo a deep cleaning of the entire school.

Other schools in Oxford city will continue in-person instruction and are being monitored daily.

Students and staff are being encouraged to take preventative measures to stay healthy.

More information will be made available on the school or district’s social media pages. Contact your child’s school if you have questions or need more information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas James Robinson is being charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his...
Chilton Co. man facing manslaughter charge in shooting death of his brother
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get...
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, a few months after bathing for first time in decades
Birmingham Police on the scene of a homicide investigation.
32-year-old man shot and killed on 38th Ave. North in Birmingham
Community comes together to say goodbye to Chayse Jones
Alabaster community honors 8-year-old who died in car accident

Latest News

Brannon Woodrow Cockerham
Sylacauga High School teacher arrested for having sex with student
Pedestrian hit by car in Midfield
Pedestrian hit by a car, killed in Midfield
Source: WBRC video
Flu hospitalizations on the rise
Star JSU volleyball player comes back from knee injury in big way