Coldwater Elementary School closes due to rise in flu cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to a substantial increase in flu cases among staff and students, Coldwater Elementary School will be transitioning to remote learning Monday, Oct. 31 through Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Oxford City School Superintendent Shannon Stanley released the following statement:

Due to the timing of this decision and the number of students absent, students will not bring home devices. Classroom teachers will prepare written work for students to complete during this time. Students who are not present today may pick up work located in the black newspaper stand near the front entrance of the school. Students will return on-campus on Thursday, November 3, 2022, on a regular schedule. Be assured that students’ academic achievement will not be negatively impacted by this transition. During the three days when students will not be on campus, Coldwater Elementary will undergo a deep cleaning of the entire school.

Other schools in Oxford city will continue in-person instruction and are being monitored daily.

Students and staff are being encouraged to take preventative measures to stay healthy.

More information will be made available on the school or district’s social media pages. Contact your child’s school if you have questions or need more information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.