Birmingham residents accused of stealing COVID-19 relief checks from mail

(25 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Birmingham residents were indicted by a federal grand jury this week on multiple charges related to the theft of COVID-19 relief checks back in 2021.

32-year-old Richard Anthony Pippens and 38-year-old Feathura Powell are facing charges of conspiracy, theft of government property, receiving stolen Treasury checks, and aggravated identity theft.

According to the indictment, between May 2021 and July 2021, Pippens and Powell conspired to steal U.S. Treasury checks from the mail, deposit them, and share the proceeds.

The indictment says Pippens worked for the U.S. Postal Service and stole the checks from the mail while working at the Tarrant Post Office.

The indictment also says the checks were COVID-19 Relief Economic Impact Payment checks and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) checks intended for folks in north Alabama.

In all, officials say the two cashed more than $17,000 in stolen checks.

To report United States Postal Service mail theft or other crimes committed through or towards the United States Postal Service, you can contact the United States Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or https://www.uspis.gov/report.

