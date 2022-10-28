Birmingham offering shuttles for Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands are expected to converge this weekend for the Magic City Classic. All those visitors mean a lot traffic and full parking spaces too.

Again this year, the city is offering shuttles to help people get to where they need to go quickly.

There are three game day shuttle locations: the Birmingham Crossplex, the Boutwell Auditorium Parking Deck, and downtown at 7th avenue north and 23rd street north.

The Crossplex Shuttle will run from 9am-10:30pm while the others will be from 11:30am-10:30pm.

Parking at all of these locations will be free but each shuttle ride is $5 dollars roundtrip. Children six years old and under ride free.

Birmingham Senior Project Manager Chanda Temple says riding the shuttle is pretty simple.

“We want people to take advantage of the shuttles because it’s easy!” said Temple. “You don’t have to worry about being stuck in traffic worrying: ‘Am I going to get to my tailgating on time? Am I going to see my friends on time?’ Just go ahead, park and ride!”

Temple says something new this year you must remember is that they will not be accepting cash at the shuttles. Make sure to come with either a debit or credit card for your ticket.

Shuttle tickets will stop being sold at 5pm.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.