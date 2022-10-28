Birmingham man sentenced 10 years for possession with intent to distribute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Randy Hasan Abdurrahim, 37, of Birmingham, was sentenced to 121 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for possession with the intention to distribute controlled substances.

U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala handed down the sentence on Thursday.

On Sept. 2, 2021, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies recovered four grams of cocaine, nine grams of fentanyl, 6.16 grams of marijuana, 107 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia from a Lexus driven by Abdurrahim.

Deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop after noticing Abdurrahim at a Shell gas station on East Lake Boulevard with a tag registered to a different vehicle. He attempted to flea on foot, but deputies took him into custody a few blocks away.

Abdurrahim pleaded guilty to the charges in June of this year.

