Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Etowah Co.

Etowah County fatal officer-involved shooting.
Etowah County fatal officer-involved shooting.(Source: Bria Chatman/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A person is dead after shots were fired during a chase with a four-wheeler, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Police say around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, an Etowah County Investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler driven by a male on Holliday Circle in the Egypt Community. During the pursuit, the man stopped the ATV on Walker Mountain Road and ran on foot. During the foot pursuit, a struggle occurred and shots where fired, resulting in the death of the man.

The name of the individual is being withheld until the family is notified.

Police say at the request of Horton, Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the scene and will be the lead on the investigation.

Please check back for updates.


