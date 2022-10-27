Tuscaloosa VA to host jobs fair this weekend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The Tuscaloosa VA may have a job for you. The VA is holding a major jobs fair on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. in the sports atrium at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center.

A total of around 50 jobs will be up for grabs, ranging from registered nurses to police officers to housekeeping aides. Additionally, VA leaders are offering up to $10,000 in bonuses for RNs, LPNs and police officers if they commit for one year.

This is not the first jobs fair for the VA and it won’t be the last.

“We had our jobs fair in June of this year,” said Tonya Gibson, Senior Strategic Business Partner for the Tuscaloosa VA. “We yielded 30 or more folks from that jobs fair and so we’re looking to continue to increase that number to bring people on. But COVID, like everything else, caused a shift downward to getting people on board like we would like.”

Just down the road at DCH Regional Medical Center, while no jobs fair is scheduled for now, hospital officials say they have two incentive programs for nursing staff team members. Anyone interested in more information about those programs can visit dchsystem.com.

