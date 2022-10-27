Shuttles will be offered during Magic City Classic gameday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city officials say Magic City Classic gameday shuttles will be available on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Each roundtrip ride is $5. Children 6-years-old and under ride free. ADA shuttles will be available at each location. Masks on the shuttles will be optional. Shuttle tickets will stop being sold at 5 p.m.

The three shuttle locations are the following:

BIRMINGHAM CROSSPLEX

Located at 2340 Crossplex Blvd.

Hours: 9 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Accepted payment: debit or credit card

(Please note that there are fewer parking spaces at Crossplex than in previous years. Fans are encouraged to take the Boutwell area shuttle and the 7th Avenue North shuttles.)

BOUTWELL AUDITORIUM PARKING DECK

Located at Short 20th Street North (near the parade route and City Hall)

Hours: 11:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Accepted payment: debit or credit card

DOWNTOWN

Located at 7th Avenue and 23rd Street North (across from Phillips Academy)

Hours: 11:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

