Shelby humane exceeds matching gift challenge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby Humane announced Thursday that they can keep helping pets in need thanks to a generous donation.

The donor will also match anything you can give up to $60,000.

Shelby Humane says that money will help spay and neuter twice as many dogs and cats and get twice as many fur babies forever homes.

The challenge goes until December 2022.

To have your gift doubled, click here to donate online, or mail your check to Shelby Humane, 381 McDow Road, Columbiana, AL 35051.

If you would like to join the Shelby Humane as a matching donor and offer gift as part of the Match Challenge, contact Saundra Ivey at iveysaundra@gmail.com.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.