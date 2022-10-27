Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Jackie Hurst Jr.!

Jackie is a senior at Center Point High School with a 4.11 GPA. He is Senior Class President, National Honor Society President, and on the Football and Track teams. Also, he serves as a City of Center Point Ambassador and through the Youth Leadership Development Program. He always strives to make an impact and inspire others.

Jackie, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

