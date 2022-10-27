LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Rising Star: Jackie Hurst Jr.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Jackie Hurst Jr.!

Jackie is a senior at Center Point High School with a 4.11 GPA. He is Senior Class President, National Honor Society President, and on the Football and Track teams. Also, he serves as a City of Center Point Ambassador and through the Youth Leadership Development Program. He always strives to make an impact and inspire others.

Jackie, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale
Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale
Crime scene tape.
14-year-old shot and killed in Clanton
39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton
Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home identified; woman arrested
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Suspect accused of murdering, dismembering girlfriend
Blount Co. Sheriff: Man allegedly stabbed girlfriend more than 100 times, dismembered her body

Latest News

Shelby Humane matching gift challenge
Shelby humane exceeds matching gift challenge
Source: WBRC
Rising Star: Jackie Hurst Jr.
Canned food drive
City of Birmingham to host food collection drive
Shuttles will be offered during Magic City Classic gameday