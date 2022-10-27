LawCall
Plays that Matter: Meet Huffman senior, Markelle Scott, who wears many uniforms

By Lynden Blake
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -WBRC is bringing you the Plays That Matter, showcasing students who are making the important plays off-the-field.

WBRC wants you to meet a Huffman senior who when he isn’t tackling opponents on the gridiron is tackling service projects in his community.

Markelle Scott wears many uniforms, on Friday’s the senior suited up in pads, other times, you’ll see him dressed as Santa, giving back to children in Birmingham.

Markelle loves playing football and running track for the Vikings, but he said his favorite thing is helping others.

He’s even dressed as Santa to give back bikes to elementary students. You’ll see him picking up trash with the group-Black Warrior River Keepers-even the Huffman football team as a whole has provided food for those in need.

Markelle said he wants other high school students to know they can make a difference!

“I think it comes from how I was raised, I was raised in a Christian household, so we always value giving back to others and just being charitable,” Markelle said. “You can balance multiple things, you can balance being an athlete and being in the community... putting a smile on people’s faces.”

Markelle said putting smiles on people’s faces makes him happier too!

So a big round of applause for Markelle who is making the plays that matter! After graduation this year, Markelle plans to go to UAB and major in biomedical sciences.

