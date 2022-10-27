Pickens Co. city receives $7 million to address aging water system

REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Reform is getting $7 million to drastically improve the water system for hundreds of people. The money is part of a huge funding package from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) to address water and sewer systems across the state.

Rita Washington has traveled all over the world in the military and knows the importance of good, clean drinking water and how vital it is to keep the water flowing through quality pipes. Washington says Reform is beginning to have some issues with its aging system.

“We’ve been having a lot of issues with water leaks and low pressure because maintenance got a little behind,” said Washington.

Help is now on the way.

ADEM director Lance LeFleur drove home why the $7 million is significant far beyond the borders of Reform, Alabama.

“I know water and sewer is not all that glamorous, but it’s absolutely critical because when you think about it, when you don’t have clean water or a way to dispose wastewater a lot of other things don’t really matter,” said LeFleur.

The funds are coming from a mix of grants, loans and COVID relief funds.

“This is money that is going first to a new well and new distribution lines for the city of Reform,” said Reform city councilman Charlie Hagan.

“If we have a pipe leak we have residents who can go a day or two without water,” Reform mayor Melody Davis added.

Reform was not alone in receiving money for water projects; more than a million dollars for Gordo and more than $3 million for the Pickens County Water Authority.

For Rita Washington back in Reform, she can’t wait for the repairs to begin next week, a happy day for the military retiree.

“It’s wonderful.. especially when you consider this is a retirement area in regards to a basic need,” said Washington.

Reform city leaders say while the work begins next week, the entire project will take about five years to complete.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.