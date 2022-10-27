The Phillip Davis Foundation receives $24,000 donation

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -After Pelham Police Officer Philip Davis was killed in the line of duty in 2009, the Philip Davis Foundation was founded in 2011 in his honor. The foundation raises money for officers and first responders who are critically injured or killed in the line of duty to assist them or their families financially.

To date, the foundation has donated just over $100,000 to 35 families. The Philip Davis Foundation continues to get support through donations, with their most recent coming from the Lay Lake Boat Club.

SGT Steve Johnson with Pelham Police said the first thing a lot of people are going to worry about, after they get over the initial shock, is finances.

“You know ‘how are we going to get through this,’” Johnson said. “You know you are going to have additional costs, maybe loss of revenue, so this is a great help to them to take one less thing off of their mind.”

The Lay Lake Boat Club started about five years ago with a group of guys that lived on the lake and wanted to raise money for charities.

The Facebook group has grown and now thousands of people participate in events like a poker run which raised almost $24,000 for the Philip Davis foundation this year.

SGT Johnson said donations to the foundation, like the one from the boat club, help keep Davis’s legacy alive.

Jason Gunnells, member of the boat club, said everybody has had the same mentality and ideology, helping the community.

“It’s a lot of fun when you get on the microphone and say ‘hey guys, we just raised $24,000 for charity’ and seeing the reaction of people,” he said.

The boat club is hosting a Christmas drive and are accepting donations now.

