National Weather Service offers free storm spotter class

TUSCALOOSA CO.o, Ala. (WBRC) - A class is coming up in West Alabama that could make you much more knowledgeable about severe weather in your area. It might also better prepare you to help first responders.

Tuscaloosa County EMA is helping promote a storm spotter class taught by the National Weather Service. SKYWARN training is free to anyone interested in weather and weather preparedness. You can learn about basic thunderstorm development, fundamentals of storm structure and basic severe weather safety.

Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley said they often use information and pictures shared by storm spotters to tell first responders what people are seeing or experiencing during severe weather events.

“It’s important because during the storms we have a lot of people in the public call us and tell us if they see funnel clouds. They see different things and you just need to make sure that you’re seeing the right things and you need to be educated about it. And also you can help your community about that.”

The class is Tuesday, November first at the Northport Public Safety building. It runs from 6pm to around 8:30pm.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.