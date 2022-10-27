Local woman builds company to design workwear for women in construction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Imagine being 24 years old, finding your own company and designing something that’s in demand for women in the workforce. That fits the description of Morgan Dawson.

Dawson founded Dawson Workwear that launched in July of 2020, using her own personal experience, to create workwear for working women. Dawson Workwear currently designs and creates pants for women in construction that are both comfortable yet stylish.

“The woman’s body is a lot different than the man’s, so we need our pants to sit at just the right spot,” Dawson said.

Ever since she was a little girl, Dawson would tag along with her father -- a lifelong construction worker -- to different job sites and experience firsthand what the setting was like. She later graduated from Kent State University in May of 2020, moved to Washington, D.C., started work with a general contractor and was on her own sites every day.

She would get dirty and noticed women’s construction pants were very limited. That’s where her company entered the picture. Dawson draws up all the designs to help create the classic utility pants that features three utility pockets, deep back pockets for more space and a hammer loop.

Every single step of the way a decision is made whether it be the stitching or the color of the fabric, but Dawson Workwar is Dawson’s first step to something much, much bigger.

“I just kept reminding myself, like women need this all around the world,” Dawson said. “That keeps me going and keeps me coming up with new ideas.”

All of Dawson’s products are designed and manufactured in the U.S. She plans on building a warehouse in Birmingham, designing much more than construction pants like maternity clothing and other winter apparel.

