Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office using new drone technology to monitor crowded events

Drone Tether System
Drone Tether System(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it has new drone technology in place to monitor large crowd events just in time for the Magic City Classic.

According to JCSO, the new tethered drones will give the air unit instant situational awareness of an area during large events.

“Tethered drones are especially helpful for search and rescue missions. When tragedy strikes, a drone is a quick and efficient way to gather information about the scene,” Sheriff Mark Pettway said. “Drones equipped with thermal sensors give first responders the needed information for understanding the scope of the disaster and locating where a criminal may be.”

The sheriff’s office says it will be ready to utilize the technology this weekend at the Magic City Classic.

