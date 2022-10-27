Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office using new drone technology to monitor crowded events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it has new drone technology in place to monitor large crowd events just in time for the Magic City Classic.

According to JCSO, the new tethered drones will give the air unit instant situational awareness of an area during large events.

Take a look at our new Drone Tether System. These new drones will give us the ability to have an instant situational awareness of an area during large events in Jefferson County. We’re looking forward to using our new devices during the MCC to ensure everyone’s safety. pic.twitter.com/fHq20FTNfr — Jeff Co Sheriff (@JeffCoSheriff) October 26, 2022

“Tethered drones are especially helpful for search and rescue missions. When tragedy strikes, a drone is a quick and efficient way to gather information about the scene,” Sheriff Mark Pettway said. “Drones equipped with thermal sensors give first responders the needed information for understanding the scope of the disaster and locating where a criminal may be.”

The sheriff’s office says it will be ready to utilize the technology this weekend at the Magic City Classic.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.