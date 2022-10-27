LawCall
Irondale PD: Armed, dangerous suspect at large following felony assault, attempted traffic stop

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - On Oct. 26, 2022 around 11:30 a.m., Irondale Police Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Crestwood Boulevard to investigate a felony assault.

Police say the victim was still on the scene and was able to give a description of the suspect and what vehicle he was driving. She described the suspect as a black male, early 20s, 5′10″ and 170 lbs.

A short time later, the suspect and his vehicle were located. Irondale Police officers attempted a traffic stop on Grants Mill Road at Interstate 20. Police say the suspect fled on foot. A search was conducted and he was not located.

The suspect is still at large and is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police.

Authorities continue to investigate.

