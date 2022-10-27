LawCall
Gas prices continue to drop in Alabama

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers are seeing relief at the gas pump as prices continue to drop. The average for regular is $3.35 in Alabama, down seven cents from a week ago.

Seasonal shifts in gas demand and global markets are likely the key factors in the price at the pump dropping right now, according to AAA of Alabama.

Gas prices have dropped for 100 days after hitting a record high of $4.63 in June. But over the past couple of weeks, prices went up due to demand as well OPEC announcing cut backs in production. Clay Ingram with AAA says it hasn’t been an average year in terms of prices at the pumps for various reasons and that’s why we’ve seen prices ping pong back and forth lately.

“Coming out of the pandemic, having the Russia-Ukraine situation and OPEC announcing a cut back when they really should be increasing production, it’s just been such a crazy year that you really never know what’s going to happen going forward,” he said.

Ingram feels prices could continue to drop as we head into the holidays.

