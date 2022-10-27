LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Former Grandview Patient Care Tech accused of sexual assault on hospital grounds

Both law enforcement and the District Attorney expect more victims to be out there
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Grandview Medical Center employee Cornell Richards is now facing several serious charges including first degree rape.

The 39-year-old is accused of first-degree rape, two charges of first-degree sodomy and two charges of first-degree sexual abuse.

According to Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr, Richards was a Patient Care Tech.

When asked to confirm Richards’ position at the hospital, Grandview declined, saying “it is the hospital’s practice not to comment on current or former employees.” They also said “the police are the best source for information since this is an active investigation.”

In a statement from police, they believe Richards was employed in a capacity that allowed him to care for patients.

A nurse at a different hospital spoke to WBRC to confirm what a patient care tech usually does. They said typically, the employee would help bathe patients, change sheets, take vital signs and even sit with patients one-on-one when needed.

At this moment, officers have confirmed three victims, but both police and Carr believe there are additional victims.

“My gut tells me there are more victims,” said Carr.

Richards is set to appear in Judge Bell’s courtroom on Oct. 27 at 9 a.m.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Closings Today
Several school systems in Central Alabama closing early Tuesday due to threat of severe weather
First Alert Weather 9p 10-25-22
FIRST ALERT: Cooler & drier for Wednesday
Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale
Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale
39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton
Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home identified; woman arrested
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield

Latest News

BWWB Meeting 10/26/2022
‘This needs to be resolved now’: 2 state lawmakers react to Birmingham Water Works audit
Getting help with medical expenses
Getting help with medical expenses
Property tax vote in Springville
Property tax vote in Springville
New information on Grandview employee accused of rape
New information on Grandview employee accused of rape