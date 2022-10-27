Former Grandview Patient Care Tech accused of sexual assault on hospital grounds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Grandview Medical Center employee Cornell Richards is now facing several serious charges including first degree rape.

The 39-year-old is accused of first-degree rape, two charges of first-degree sodomy and two charges of first-degree sexual abuse.

According to Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr, Richards was a Patient Care Tech.

When asked to confirm Richards’ position at the hospital, Grandview declined, saying “it is the hospital’s practice not to comment on current or former employees.” They also said “the police are the best source for information since this is an active investigation.”

In a statement from police, they believe Richards was employed in a capacity that allowed him to care for patients.

A nurse at a different hospital spoke to WBRC to confirm what a patient care tech usually does. They said typically, the employee would help bathe patients, change sheets, take vital signs and even sit with patients one-on-one when needed.

At this moment, officers have confirmed three victims, but both police and Carr believe there are additional victims.

“My gut tells me there are more victims,” said Carr.

Richards is set to appear in Judge Bell’s courtroom on Oct. 27 at 9 a.m.

