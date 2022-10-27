First Alert for afternoon sunshine and highs in the 70s

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning look for dry, mostly clear skies, with morning temps in the 40s in most area.

We will likely see a few clouds rolling in this afternoon, with highs topping out in the lower 70s.

As those clouds will likely begin to move back in, they should offer some filtered sunshine for this afternoon and into the end of the work week. Lows should be in the low 50s with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 60s for high school football games.

MAGIC CITY CLASSIC: Mainly dry, mostly cloudy, and temperatures in the lower 50s for the parade. Chance for showers, especially towards the end of the game during the afternoon hours and temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Bring a poncho if you plan on attending the game. Rain, moderate at times arrives Saturday night and exits east through Sunday morning. A few showers may linger on Sunday afternoon, but the bulk of the activity will be over and done with.

HALLOWEEN: Lingering clouds but mainly dry on Halloween. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s with highs in the low 70s. The good news is the drying trend should make for great trick-or-treating weather by Monday evening. Early next week looks dry and seasonable for the start of November.

This morning’s guidance, however, does show a chance of showers returning by Wednesday.

TROPICS: Moderate chance of tropical formation regarding two disturbances. None are remotely close to the Gulf of Mexico.

