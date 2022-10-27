LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Costco is selling the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces

Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.
Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.(Costco via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Think you’re a puzzle master? Costco is about to challenge that notion.

The big-box retail store is selling what it claims to be “the world’s largest” jigsaw puzzle.

The puzzle is made up of 60,000 pieces, with the final product ending up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.

Made up of 60,000 pieces, the final product ends up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.
Made up of 60,000 pieces, the final product ends up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.(Costco via CNN Newsource)

The jigsaw can be divided into 60 smaller puzzles to make it easier to tackle.

It features a map of the world with different famous landmarks in place of the ocean.

Costco’s giant jigsaw will cost you $599, including shipping and handling.

You can buy it here.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale
Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale
Crime scene tape.
14-year-old shot and killed in Clanton
39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton
Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home identified; woman arrested
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Suspect accused of murdering, dismembering girlfriend
Blount Co. Sheriff: Man allegedly stabbed girlfriend more than 100 times, dismembered her body

Latest News

Daxton Elliot Keith, 21.
Second suspect charged with capital murder in Hoover apartment complex shooting
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University,...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
12 jurors seated for Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Source: WBRC video
Tuscaloosa VA to host jobs fair this weekend
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington,...
US to send Ukraine additional $275 million in military aid