City of Tuscaloosa temporarily halts new short term rentals

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa is not granting any new short-term rentals for the next few months. City Councilors called for a pause in the process after getting complaints from neighborhoods and being overrun with requests from some property owners to turn their houses into short term rental properties.

The decision to put a moratorium on short term rentals came during Tuesday night’s Tuscaloosa City Council meeting. One councilman said it’s become such a lucrative business that people are buying houses simply to rent them out during football season and they sit empty during the rest of the year. That concerns and angers longtime residents in some neighborhoods.

The city of Tuscaloosa approved short-term rentals to support bed and breakfast concepts according to City Council President Kip Tyner. Now he feels the rules to allow short term rentals may be too lax. More than 30 new applicants applied for short-term rental approval in the past month.

Tyner says the city could look into adding background checks when it comes to short term rentals or make short-term rental properties owner occupied to slow things down.

“Lucrative, definitely. And the problem is we don’t allow people to cut hair at their house. We don’t allow people to mechanic at their house because they’re businesses in R-1, R-2 neighborhoods. So this is now turned into a business.”

A yearly evaluation is in place where short term rentals must come up for renewal. But those houses where short term rentals were allowed before are otherwise grandfathered in. The moratorium is in place until January 31st.

